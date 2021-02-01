Police are investigating after a 64-year-old man was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Sunday night in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Crawford Crossing in Sydney at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Police say a pedestrian had reportedly walked into the middle of the roadway where he was struck by a Ford Ranger pickup truck

A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the man, pending notification of next of kin.

Police spoke to the driver of the pickup truck and seized the vehicle for routine inspection.

Crawford Crossing, which connects the intersection of Lingan Road and Sydney Port Access Road to Victoria Road, just opened to traffic last month after being designed and built in 2013.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.