iHeartRadio

Man dies after being struck by pickup truck: N.S. RCMP

image.jpg

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 41-year-old man has died after being struck by a pickup truck Friday evening in Barrington Passage, N.S.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 3 just before 6 p.m.

Police say the 41-year-old was crossing the road when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the highway was shut down for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.

12