Man dies after being struck by pickup truck: N.S. RCMP
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Suzette Belliveau
Nova Scotia RCMP say a 41-year-old man has died after being struck by a pickup truck Friday evening in Barrington Passage, N.S.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 3 just before 6 p.m.
Police say the 41-year-old was crossing the road when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Part of the highway was shut down for some time.
The investigation is ongoing.
