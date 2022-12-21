Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Pickering

A 46-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Pickering late Monday night.

Durham Regional Police said an adult male was struck on Kingston Road, east of Rosebank Road, at around 7:20 p.m.

He was rushed to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the fatal collision.

The circumstances are not immediately clear and there is no word so far on any possible charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly incident to reach out to investigators.