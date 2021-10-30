Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A 65-year-old man died Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Scarborough.

Toronto police, fire and paramedics were called to Kennedy Road, north of Lawrence Avenue East, just after 6:30 p.m. for a serious collision.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams said the man had just left a nearby plaza and was crossing Kennedy Road when a northbound blue Dodge Caravan struck him in the curb lane.

Despite life-saving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams said.

"Our traffic reconstruction unit and the Criminal Investigative Bureau are on scene trying to piece together exactly what took place," he said.

The 36-year-old driver remained on the scene.

Williams said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

"He was one of the people that contacted us to let us know that he'd been involved in a collision. He pulled over once he knew what had taken place and called 911 to bring aid," Williams said.

He noted that investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.

"There's no indication of anything like impairment at this point," Williams said.

"Kennedy Road is a very busy road, and it's quite often that we find that the speeds are a factor on roads like Kennedy."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to contact 41 Division or Traffic Services.

Williams is urging motorists to slow down, especially with the rainy weather.

"It's a pretty dark night and has been wet and a lot of glare on the vehicles," he said.

"So please, slow down on nights like tonight. It's Halloween weekend. There's lots of people out."