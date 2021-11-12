Man dies after being struck by vehicle on DVP

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the DVP near Dundas Street East shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a man walking on the left shoulder.

At some point, the man was believed to have been hit by a vehicle on the southbound lanes and ended up in the northbound lanes, police say.

Despite life-saving efforts from passersby and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed the DVP in both directions at Dundas Street for investigation.

Police believe the collision is related to an unknown trouble call nearby in the area of Munro Street and Dundas Street East.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the area just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say a man jumped into a woman’s car and drove away, striking several vehicles and buildings.

The man later fled on foot.

Police have not provided any details on how the two incidents are connected.