Man dies after collision north of Simcoe, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
A 65-year-old man has died following a collision in Norfolk County on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to Windham Road 9 and Windham East Quarter Line Road around 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Police say two SUVs collided at the intersection.
One driver suffered minor injuries.
The other driver had to be extricated by firefighters and transported to hospital before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the man, 65-year-old William Craig Darbishire of Norfolk County, was pronounced deceased on Wednesday.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
-
Third person charged in fight near Kitchener high schoolPolice have charged a third person in connection to a fight near a Kitchener high school earlier this month.
-
Traffic rerouted, Mounties on scene of multi-vehicle collision south of LeducThe crash involved multiple vehicles and happened Thursday morning near the Highway 616 Millet overpass.
-
Charges laid in Sarnia, Ont. apartment blastSarnia police say two people are facing charges after an explosion that forced the evacuation of seven-storey apartment building a week-and-a-half ago.
-
Here's what Barrie residents need to know during the holidaysHere's what Barrie residents need to know about schedule changes during the holidays.
-
Several businesses ticketed during COVID-19 enforcement blitzA recent enforcement blitz on the eve of new COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in a handful of tickets at local businesses.
-
Algoma Public Health to focus on high-risk groups as Omicron variant spreadsAs COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Algoma Public Health is changing its focus to protecting the community's most vulnerable residents.
-
Esquimalt, B.C. rec centre re-opening as vaccine clinic next monthAs cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in B.C., the Township of Esquimalt has announced it will convert a portion of the Archie Browning Sports Centre back into a vaccine clinic.
-
New Italian Star Deli location underway in ReginaWork has begun on a new location for an iconic Regina establishment.
-
City of Windsor staff to help at mass vaccination centreThe City of Windsor has shifted some staff members from their municipal duties to help out at the mass vaccination centre in Devonshire Mall.