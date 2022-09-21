Man dies after crashing ATV into wooded area: N.B. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
An ATV crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old man in Trout Brook, N.B., Sunday.
Just after 6 p.m., the RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an ATV on Northwest Road.
The driver, from Marimachi, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police think the crash happened when the man lost control of the ATV, left the roadway and hit several trees.
The Sunny Corner Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping with the ongoing investigation.
