Man dies after crashing vehicle west of Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police say a 47-year-old man from Pembroke is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Doran Road and Highway 17, west of Pembroke, at around 4 p.m. on reports of a vehicle on its side just off of the highway.

The driver was the only person inside. He was taken to hospital but later died.

His identity is not being released at this time, police said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. Police say anyone with information should contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.