Assault near Western University now a homicide investigation, one person charged

A young man has died following a weekend assault near the campus of Western University.

Gabriel Neil, 18, of Simcoe was found in the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Neil was found suffering from serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to police Neil later died as a result of his injuries.

Following his death police launched a homicide invesitgation and made an arrest.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London has been arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.

More information on this case will be released as it becomes available.