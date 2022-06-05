Man dies after East Vancouver stabbing

A stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning has left one man dead, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Bruce Street in East Vancouver around 3 a.m. for reports of an assault, according to spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

"On arrival, officers discovered a 23-year-old man badly injured outside the house. The man later died from his injuries," Addison said in a statement, adding that a 27-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence. Yellow crime scene tape is up in front of the home as well as in the alleyway behind it.

Const. Tania Visintin, at a Sunday news conference, said there is no risk to the public but that the overnight incident was distressing.

"It would have always been a very busy and chaotic kind of situation," she said.

"Not only are we dealing with the victim and suspect who are known to each other, so there's a lot of emotion there. We're also dealing with neighbours that were in the area. So obviously it's a very traumatic situation for this community right now, for this neighborhood," she added.

While there would not have been much foot or vehicle traffic given the hour, Vuisintin is urging anyone who was in the area or has information to contact police.