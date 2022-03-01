Man dies after equipment hits hydro line: Manitoba RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP are investigating the death of a man following an apparent electrical shock Monday afternoon.
Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a report of an injured man on the side of the road on Highway 245 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne.
Mounties said the initial investigation found a 58-year-old man from Edwin, Man. was loading an excavator onto a trailer when the boom came into contact with a hydro line, where the man was electrocuted.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Workplace Safety and Health have been notified
RCMP continues to investigate.
