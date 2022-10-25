Man dies after excavator tips over at Guelph construction site

A 49-year-old Elora man has died after becoming trapped under an excavator at a Guelph construction site.

In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to the site in the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road East just before 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Police investigation found a small excavator had tipped over, ejecting the operator and trapping him under the machine.

The man was extricated by Guelph firefighters.

Police said efforts to revive him were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The provincial Ministry of Labour is now investigating.