Man dies after falling through ice at southern Alberta lake
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A man in his 60s died over the weekend after falling through ice at Emerson Lake, south of Calgary.
RCMP along with firefighters and EMS were called to the lake, about 45 minutes south of Calgary, in High River, just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
The man was walking with a friend, police said, when he ventured about 15 metres away from shore and fell through.
The man was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.
The man's name has not been released.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.
-
Man presumed dead in B.C. mudslide identifiedA British Columbia man who was in the midst of moving to Vancouver Island when he was swept away by a mudslide last week has been identified.
-
Nanaimo announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staffThe City of Nanaimo is the latest Vancouver Island municipality to require COVID-19 vaccinations in staff.