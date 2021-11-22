Man dies after falling through ice at southern Alberta lake

A man in his 60s died over the weekend after falling through ice at Emerson Lake, south of Calgary.

RCMP along with firefighters and EMS were called to the lake, about 45 minutes south of Calgary, in High River, just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The man was walking with a friend, police said, when he ventured about 15 metres away from shore and fell through.

The man was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

The man's name has not been released.