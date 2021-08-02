Man dies after fire at motel in Scarborough

A man in his 40s is dead after the motel room he was staying in caught fire in Scarborough early on Monday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the Roycroft Motel near Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 7:05 a.m. for a fire.

Firefighters removed a man from a locked room at the motel and CPR was performed on him.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ontario Fire Marshal investigators who attended said it does not appear to be suspicious at this point.

The investigators said they found “a couple of ignition sources” and believe the fire started in the “sleeping area.”

They noted that there was a smoke alarm in the room but can’t confirm if it was working.

Kingston Road was closed in both directions to allow for the investigation.