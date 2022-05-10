Man dies after he steals car, crashes into transport truck in Bathurst: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP says a 31-year-old man from Allardville, N.B., has died after he stole a car and then crashed into a transport truck Monday night.
The Chaleur Region RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near exit 300 in Bathurst, N.B., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
Police say the vehicle had rolled over and a passerby stopped at the scene and helped the man out of the vehicle. According to police, the man then stole the person’s car and headed north on the highway.
"Moments later, the driver of the stolen car was involved in a head-on collision with a transport truck on Highway 11," said the RCMP in a news release Tuesday. "The driver of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not injured."
Police believe the crash happened when the driver of the stolen vehicle crossed the centreline and collided with the southbound transport truck.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.
-
Wasaga Beach man sentenced in 2021 stabbing of neighbourA Wasaga Beach man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the unprovoked stabbing of his neighbour in March of last year has been sentenced to four years in custody.
-
Where is Jacob Wilson? Friends 'very concerned' about B.C. man who disappeared a year agoIt's been a full year since a Kelowna man was last seen by his loved ones. Police are looking for tips, saying they're 'very concerned' for his well-being.
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor familyThe Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
-
'We can do better': Families urge national autism strategy as report finds care gapsThe push for Canada to develop a national autism strategy takes another leap forward with the release of a report Tuesday that outlines structural and systemic gaps facing Autistic people and their families.
-
Alberta saw 'significant increase' in excess deaths during the pandemic, especially among young people: reportA new report suggests excess death rates in the province increased during the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, especially among younger Albertans.
-
Winnipeg firefighter donating kidney to fellow firefighterTwo firefighting friends in Winnipeg will fight a different kind of battle together as one gives the other a much-needed organ.
-
School bus driver crashes into ditch after trying to avoid pothole in Kings County, N.S.A school bus driver in the Annapolis Valley swerved to dodge a pothole and ended up in a ditch Monday afternoon.
-
Surging gas prices continue in the Maritimes and across CanadaSome Nova Scotians are adjusting their spending habits and summer plans as gas prices hit record-highs across the country.
-
Driver seriously injured in Algonquin Park after swerving to avoid animalA driver was seriously injured after he crashed while swerving to avoid an animal in Algonquin Park over the weekend.