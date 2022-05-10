Man dies after he steals car, crashes into transport truck in Bathurst: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP says a 31-year-old man from Allardville, N.B., has died after he stole a car and then crashed into a transport truck Monday night.

The Chaleur Region RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near exit 300 in Bathurst, N.B., at approximately 11:10 p.m.

Police say the vehicle had rolled over and a passerby stopped at the scene and helped the man out of the vehicle. According to police, the man then stole the person’s car and headed north on the highway.

"Moments later, the driver of the stolen car was involved in a head-on collision with a transport truck on Highway 11," said the RCMP in a news release Tuesday. "The driver of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not injured."

Police believe the crash happened when the driver of the stolen vehicle crossed the centreline and collided with the southbound transport truck.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.