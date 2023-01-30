Man dies after he was found unconscious in Cape Breton jail cell
An inmate at the provincial jail in Cape Breton has died after he was found unconscious in his cell.
Justice Department spokesman Peter McLaughlin says correctional services aren't releasing the man's identity or cause of death.
He says the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:43 a.m. on Saturday at the Cape Breton Correctional Facility, in Sydney, N.S.
A statement from the department says staff tried to reanimate the man, who it says died in hospital about one hour later.
McLaughlin says the jail will conduct an internal review, adding that no further information will be released because of privacy laws.
The last in-custody death reported at the facility occurred on Jan. 31, 2016, when 42-year-old Jason LeBlanc died of an opioid overdose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver IslandA temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.