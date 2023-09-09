iHeartRadio

Man dies after hitting semi head-on in Lamont County Saturday


A semi was hit by a vehicle heading the wrong way on Highway 16 in Lamont Count on Saturday. (Supplied)

A man is dead after he crashed head-on into a semi on Highway 16 in Lamont County. 

Around 9 a.m., RCMP closed a section of Highway 16 at Range Road 185 Saturday, after a crash involving a semi and a passenger vehicle in the eastbound lanes. 

The driver of the vehicle died on scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while a collision reconstructionist investigated. 

Around 5:00 p.m., Mounties had reopened one eastbound lane and traffic resumed.

The crash is still under investigation. 

