Man dies after hitting semi head-on in Lamont County Saturday

A man is dead after he crashed head-on into a semi on Highway 16 in Lamont County.

Around 9 a.m., RCMP closed a section of Highway 16 at Range Road 185 Saturday, after a crash involving a semi and a passenger vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle died on scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while a collision reconstructionist investigated.

Around 5:00 p.m., Mounties had reopened one eastbound lane and traffic resumed.

The crash is still under investigation.