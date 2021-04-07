Man dies after Jasper Avenue crash with concrete barrier: police

A 62-year-old man died in a Tuesday evening crash on Jasper Avenue, which police believe was caused by a medical emergency.

Edmonton police were called to the scene at 106 Street around 9 p.m. and found the driver slumped over the steering wheel and unresponsive, a spokesperson said. His SUV had collided with a concrete road barrier.

Despite efforts at the scene and in hospital, the man died.

Officers on scene told CTV News Edmonton they believed he had suffered a medical issue. Neither speed nor impairment are being considered as factors in the investigation.

No other motorists were involved.