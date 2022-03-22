Abbotsford shooting not tied to gang conflict, homicide team says, announcing victim's identity

A fatal shooting in a quiet neighbourhood in Abbotsford, B.C., is not believed to be tied to gang conflict in the region, homicide investigators said the next day.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the victim of Monday night's shooting in the Lower Mainland city as Chad Colivas. He was 41.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, IHIT Det.-Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said the investigation is still in its early stages, but "the early indications suggest that Mr. Colivas' death is not associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict."

Dhesi did not elaborate on a possible motive in Colivas' death, saying only that the team wants to speak to his friends and associates as it builds a timeline of the days before he was shot.

IHIT did not say whether Colivas had any prior history with police.

The victim was found in the lower level of a family home, IHIT said.

Shots rang out inside the detached home on Latimer Street and Ivy Court shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

Abbotsford police said they found the injured man at the home following a 911 call, and confirmed that the shooting occurred inside.

“Lifesaving medical intervention was performed on scene by first responders, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries,” wrote Const. Paul Walker of Abbotsford police in a news release early Tuesday morning.

He said no suspects have been identified or arrested.

A neighbour who didn’t want to be identified told CTV News he heard three to four gunshots Monday night. He said he then saw a man flee the home and jump into a waiting vehicle, which sped off.

Lawrence Prasad lives nearby and said he heard the commotion as well.

“I heard a vehicle screech out here,” he said in an interview Tuesday morning.

Prasad and his wife are shaken that something so violent happened so close to their home.

“You see it all the time in the news or whatnot, but when it happens directly across the street from my house. I mean, it's kind of scary. I mean, we have a kid as well,” said Prasad.

Another area resident, Dwayne, said he's lived in the neighbour since 1979 and has never seen anything like this happen.

“It’s shocking is what it is. It's breathless. You know, there's no words. Like, what do you say?”

He says the couple that lives in the upstairs of the home are very good neighbours, but he didn’t know anything about who lived below.

One home was put behind police tape and multiple police cruisers could be seen parked nearby early Tuesday morning.

Officers seem to be focused on the back of the home, with an officer blocking a doorway.

Police said it's believed the shooting was "targeted towards this home," and that it's not random.

Anyone with information, dash-cam or surveillance video from the area is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.