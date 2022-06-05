Man dies after shooting in Brampton: police

One man is dead after he was shot in an industrial area of Brampton on Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers say they were called to Alfred Kuene and Advance boulevards at 4:16 a.m. for multiple reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from one gunshot wound lying on the ground in a parking lot.

He was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Insp. Derek Meeker told CP24 the incident occurred outside in the parking lot of a restaurant.

“My understanding is that it all occurred outside and there were several cars seen leaving the area.”

Some vehicles were seen heading north towards Steeles Avenue.

Homicide detectives have taken carriage of the investigation.