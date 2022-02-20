17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charge in Cambridge shooting

Waterloo regional police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Cambridge on Sunday night.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, officials said they have “grounds to arrest” Jorge Flores, 17, from Cambridge.

Flores was last seen in the area of Cedar Street in Cambridge and may be armed, police said. They said they’re releasing his name and photo “in the interest of community safety.”

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Cedar Street and Briar Hill Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Officials say a 46-year-old Cambridge man was found with injuries he sustained from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital and later pronounced dead.

Flores is described as 5’8”, slim, with dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red pouch around his neck, a grey tracksuit with black trim zippers and strings, and black shoes.

On Monday, police were still on scene with what appeared to be a focus on the Cedarpoint Apartments.

"I heard a bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," said Tyler Chadwick, a resident of the building. "I went to check around my door just to see and I noticed there was a commotion going on. I go back for a few minutes and then there’s about five cops in my hallway.

"I have no idea what’s going on, I see a stretcher, I see the cops talking to my neighbour and then I just hear people crying, (a) little kid crying in the hall somewhere in their home and I was just in shock."

Police are also looking for a black Mitsubishi SUV with tinted windows they believe Flores fled in.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Cedar Street and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police believe the incident was isolated and that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

There will be a large police presence in the area as officers canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Looking for suspect described as male, white, late teens, 5’8”, slim build, with dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red pouch around his neck, a grey tracksuit with black trim zippers and strings, and black shoes. https://t.co/Uao8mTaQDr