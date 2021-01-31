A man has died after being shot multiple times in North York.

Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue Sunday evening for reports of the sound of "automatic gunfire."

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released suspect information. There is a large police presence in the area as officers canvass for witnesses and videos.