Man dies after shooting in Scarborough; multiple suspects sought

Toronto police are looking for multiple suspects after a man was shot and killed at an apartment building in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to 3847 Lawrence Avenue East, west of Orton Park Road, around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers located a man believed to be in his 30s in the rear of the building suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Duty Insp. Kristy Smith said.

"It's too early in the investigation to provide any information (on the victim). I can tell you that his family have been notified and are very well aware of what's going on with the investigation and what's happening and are cooperating," she said.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate the incident.

Smith did not provide the exact number of suspects being sought. She added that they also don't yet have specific descriptions of the suspects.

"At this time, we have officers out performing canvases of the neighbourhood, acquiring those descriptions that would evolve into our investigation that would hopefully lead to their identification," Smith said.

When asked whether the shooting was targeted or random, she said that they don't have information at this time to determine that.

"None of us want to be here, again, for these tragic circumstances when somebody loses a life. But I can assure you that we put all of our resources that we have out to try to get to the bottom of this for the family and to give that community that peace so that they can live at home in their neighbourhood feeling safe," Smith said.