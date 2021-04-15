Man dies after stabbing in downtown Calgary

Calgary police are now investigating a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Thursday as a homicide.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the Kerby LRT Station.

Police say a man in his 40s was stabbed and collapsed near the tracks. His attacker fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Foothills hospital where he later died.

Late Friday afternoon, police identified the deceased as 49-year-old Calgary resident Russell David Younker.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for a man and woman who may have information that's valuable to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.