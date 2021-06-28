Man dies after Surrey RCMP arrest him under Mental Health Act

A man died shortly after being arrested by police early Monday morning in Surrey, according to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

According to the IIO, Surrey RCMP received several calls around 12:30 a.m. on June 28 about a man who was “banging on vehicle doors, hiding in bushes, and stating that he was hiding from police.”

The man was also allegedly trying to convince people to let him in their homes.

“Four officers located the man in a backyard in the 6000 block of 134A Street and requested Emergency Health Services to attend as the man appeared to be in medical distress,” reads a news statement from BC RCMP’s Dawn Roberts.

RCMP then “apprehended” the man under the Mental Health Act, says the IIO.

The IIO did not specify whether a foot chase preceded the arrest, nor what type of force, if any, was used to arrest the man.

The fire department provided immediate medical assistance until the ambulance arrived.

Paramedics then “continued to provide medical support and transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The IIO says it is now investigating to determine whether police actions are connected to the man’s death.

The incident happened during the thick of a record-breaking heat wave that saw nightime temperatures in Surrey dip down only to 28 C.