Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP

A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.

About 20 minutes after midnight Monday, RCMP officers from Powerview were called to a campground in Manigotogan, located 196 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

In a news release, the RCMP said a thunderstorm produced strong winds, which caused a large tree to fall on a tent where a man and woman were sleeping.

Mounties said several people camping nearby heard the woman yelling for help and came to her aid.

The tree had to be cut in order to free the man and the woman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was physically uninjured.

Manitoba RCMP and the province's chief medical examiner are investigating the death.