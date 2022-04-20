Man dies, another seriously injured after both were ejected from ATV in B.C.'s Okanagan
An ATV crash in B.C.'s Okanagan became deadly over the weekend after two men rolled down a steep embankment and were ejected from the vehicle, Mounties say.
Vernon RCMP said they were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday about a crash on Cooke Creek Forest Service Road, east of Enderby.
When they arrived, officers discovered two men left the nearby campground at about 7 p.m. for what was meant to be a quick ride. At the four-kilometre mark on the service road, the ATV went off the road and down a steep area, which is when the men were ejected.
Police said neither was wearing a helmet and one man, aged 27, died at the scene. The other was able to climb to safety and call for help from a nearby home. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those impacted by this tragedy," Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.
"The investigation is ongoing and while causal factors have yet to be determined, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision."
Under B.C.'s Off-Road Vehicle Act, approved safety helmets are required when using an ATV.
