Man dies, another seriously injured after both were ejected from ATV in B.C.'s Okanagan

An ATV is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

An ATV crash in B.C.'s Okanagan became deadly over the weekend after two men rolled down a steep embankment and were ejected from the vehicle, Mounties say.

Vernon RCMP said they were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday about a crash on Cooke Creek Forest Service Road, east of Enderby.

When they arrived, officers discovered two men left the nearby campground at about 7 p.m. for what was meant to be a quick ride. At the four-kilometre mark on the service road, the ATV went off the road and down a steep area, which is when the men were ejected.

Police said neither was wearing a helmet and one man, aged 27, died at the scene. The other was able to climb to safety and call for help from a nearby home. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those impacted by this tragedy," Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.

"The investigation is ongoing and while causal factors have yet to be determined, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision."

Under B.C.'s Off-Road Vehicle Act, approved safety helmets are required when using an ATV.  

