Man dies following collision between motorcycle, car in Summerside

Summerside Police is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the scene around 5 p.m., where a motorcycle and car collided on MacEwen Road near Ottawa Street.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of injuries. Police have not released the drivers name.

A collision analyst from the RCMP is assisting with the investigation.

