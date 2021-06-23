Man dies following collision on Highway 6

A man has died after a crash on Highway 6 near Puslinch on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, the OPP said the call came in around 9 a.m. The truck was travelling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes, sideswiped another vehicle, went through some trees and collided with a home.

Police said a 55-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. They believe he may have experienced a medical episode. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner, but police don't believe it was trauma-related.

In a tweet, officials said witnesses reported seeing the driver taking evasive action to prevent a more serious collision before his vehicle left the road.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured.

Highway 6 remains closed in both directions as of 11 a.m. while police investigate the crash.

Officials said they are also trying to contact the owner of the property where the crash occurred.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.