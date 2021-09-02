Man dies following single-vehicle collision in Cardigan, P.E.I.
RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Cardigan, P.E.I.
Around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 1, police say a patrol officer witnessed a vehicle travelling 180 km/h in a 90 km/h speed zone on Route 4 towards Montague, P.E.I.
The officer, who was driving an unmarked police cruiser, activated his emergency lights, but police say the driver failed to stop.
According to police, the officer then turned off his emergency lights and resumed patrolling the area, turning onto Route 313.
A few minutes later, police say a second officer travelling on Route 4 located the vehicle from the first incident, which had left the roadway, hit a culvert and caught fire.
The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's identity and exact cause of death.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP.
-
Toronto police make 'needle-in-a-haystack' discovery, find missing man's remains in landfillToronto police officers scouring a gigantic city dump for months have found the remains of Nathaniel Brettell, CTV News Toronto has learned — a needle-in-a-haystack find that has given his family peace and could give an ongoing murder case a shot in the arm.
-
'it’s just bonkers': Saskatoon car rental company faces increased demandThe demand for rental vehicles has gone up significantly as COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Canada, and one Saskatoon car rental company says it’s feeling the heat.
-
Group urges long weekend safety after 20-year-drowning record brokenThe Alberta and Northwest Territories branch of the Lifesaving Society says the 2021 summer has been one of the deadliest in terms of drownings.
-
Robbery suspect arrested after punching store clerk in face, New Westminster police sayA man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a retail store clerk in the face before fleeing the scene without paying for his merchandise.
-
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa not fast enough as province faces fourth wave of pandemic, top doctor saysOttawa's medical officer of health says COVID-19 vaccination policies, masking policies and limiting social contacts will help Ottawa combat the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
Oilers to bring Coliseum's oil derrick to Rogers PlaceThe Edmonton Oilers say they are moving the replica oil derrick from the team's former home to Rogers Place.
-
Alberta Opposition calls for mandatory COVID vaccine rules for non-essential businessAlberta's Opposition New Democrats are urging Premier Jason Kenney to bring in new rules to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for anyone attending non-essential businesses and mass gatherings.
-
Vaccine certificates: B.C. restaurant workers worried about possible hostile customersWith B.C.'s vaccine certificate being implemented soon, some front-line workers are concerned about dealing with possible hostile customers opposed to the system.