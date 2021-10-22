Man dies following struggle with Coquitlam RCMP; police watchdog investigating

A man who allegedly had a struggle with Coquitlam RCMP this week and was hospitalized with critical injuries has since died, B.C.'s police watchdog confirmed Friday.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning, when patrol officers were asked to help locate the man after he reportedly left home under the influence of drugs and alcohol while only dressed in a T-shirt and underwear.

Authorities said they found him outside a home on Balfour Drive, but that he resisted arrest.

"Once in handcuffs, officers noted the man was having trouble breathing and lost consciousness," the RCMP said in a news release issued after the incident.

"Officers began life-saving efforts until BC Emergency Health Services arrived to continue resuscitation efforts and transport the man to a local area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition."

In an update Friday, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed the man died in hospital.

At the time of the incident, authorities did not indicate what drugs the man had allegedly been using, or provide any details about how the struggle to get him into handcuffs unfolded.

"The IIO investigation into the incident continues," the latest statement from the IIO said. "The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine the circumstances of the death."

The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 1-855-446-8477.