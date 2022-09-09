Man dies from gunshot wound in central Edmonton Thursday

A man died from a gunshot wound in central Edmonton Thursday night and police said his death is suspicious.

Police responded to a home in the area of 105 Street and 106 Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. and administered first aid to a man with a gunshot wound. EMS responded but he died on scene, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating and an autopsy will be scheduled.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4568 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

EPS officers are investigating more than 10 shootings since the end of August, including five during the long weekend.