Man dies in cell after Saskatoon police couldn't find anywhere to take him
A man who was being held in the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) detention unit has died.
The man was found unresponsive around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, according to an SPS news release.
Emergency medical care was provided and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, SPS said.
The man was staying in a cell after officers were unable to find a place to take him, SPS said.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male who had fallen in the 1400 block of Eighth Street East, according to SPS.
SPS said the 51-year-old man was assessed by paramedics at the scene and was taken to detention after "alternative arrangements to house the man were unsuccessful."
The man was checked regularly by detention staff, SPS said.
SPS said the province has appointed two independent observers to investigate.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
