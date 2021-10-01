Man dies in crash on Louisbourg Highway in Cape Breton

Police in Cape Breton are investigating a fatal crash on the Louisbourg Highway Thursday evening.

Officers say they first responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after a truck had gone off the road into a ditch and caught fire.

Upon arrival, police say they noticed a person was trapped inside the truck, and two other passengers had been ejected from the vehicle.

The two ejected passengers – a male and female in their late 20s -- were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries and were both later released.

A man in his 30’s was pronounced deceased at the scene, inside the vehicle, according to police.

Traffic safety and forensic identification units were on scene for several hours and continue to investigate.