Man dies in crash on Louisbourg Highway in Cape Breton
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
Police in Cape Breton are investigating a fatal crash on the Louisbourg Highway Thursday evening.
Officers say they first responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after a truck had gone off the road into a ditch and caught fire.
Upon arrival, police say they noticed a person was trapped inside the truck, and two other passengers had been ejected from the vehicle.
The two ejected passengers – a male and female in their late 20s -- were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries and were both later released.
A man in his 30’s was pronounced deceased at the scene, inside the vehicle, according to police.
Traffic safety and forensic identification units were on scene for several hours and continue to investigate.
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation eventsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Vale mine rescuers reflect on Totten Mine challengesIt took a long time, but mine rescue staff in Sudbury successfully got 39 people out of Vale's Totten Mine this week, in a rescue that attracted international attention.
-
Police investigate Friday hit-and-run in southwest CalgaryCalgary Police seek public assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place early Friday morning.
-
Border communities call for a regional approach to COVID-19 regulationsWith constant changes being made to COVID-19 regulations across the Maritimes, local officials in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are hoping their provincial governments will apply the same restrictions.
-
Cowessess First Nation marks first National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThursday was a collective day of learning and listening to Canada’s Indigenous people, as the country marked its first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
U of A research supports reports of Merck pill efficacyAn Edmonton-tested antiviral pill that is said to cut COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in half is now being reviewed by Health Canada.
-
Sask. liquor stores require vaccine proofMany Saskatchewan liqour store customers were unaware they needed to bring proof of vaccination to buy alcohol for the weekend on Friday.
-
Pandemic has more London families dealing with food security issuesSince the outbreak of COVID-19 more and more people are seeking help to feed themselves and their families.
-
Nova Scotians getting ready to show immunization records starting MondayOn Monday, Nova Scotia will dive into new waters as proof of vaccine becomes mandatory to eat at a restaurant, go to the movies or the gym.