Man dies in Gimli cement truck crash: RCMP
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
A Winnipeg man is dead after a cement truck drove into a ditch on the outskirts of Gimli Tuesday.
RCMP say it happened around 1:55 p.m. on Highway 8 near 17th Avenue. Officers arrived to find the 46-year-old male driver dead at the scene.
Investigators say the cement truck had been driving southbound when it swerved over to the west side of Highway 8 and went into the ditch, rolling and trapping the driver.
He was the vehicle's lone occupant.
Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating the incident as the driver was on shift at the time of the crash.
