Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Rupert Street around 11 p.m. Thursday evening where they found a seriously injured man, according to a release from RPS.

EMS and police attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police secured the scene, and requested additional resources, including the Coroner.

The man’s death is in the early stages of the investigation and RPS said no other details will be released to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.