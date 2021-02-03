A man has died after being struck by a bus on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said the man was declared dead in hospital.

The collision took place in the 2300 block of Broad Street. Southbound Broad Street was closed between College Avenue and 15th Avenue while police investigated, but traffic flow has returned to normal in the area.

The first call about the collision was received by RPS just before 2 p.m.

Police said more information about this incident will be made available through a news release.