Man dies in hospital after motorcycle collides with transit bus in Vaughan

A 34-year-old motorcyclist from Barrie has been pronounced dead after his motorcycle collided with a transit bus in Vaughan.

It happened at Highway 7 and Woodstream Boulevard, east of Martin Grove Road, around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The bus driver went to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury. There were passengers on board the bus at the time of the collision, but none of them were injured, police said.

York Regional Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video footage from the area to come forward to speak with investigators.