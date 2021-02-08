A man has been pronounced dead after gunfire rang out in the Yorkdale area Monday night.

The fatal shooting happened near Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

Toronto police said there were reports that multiple shots were heard and that people in a vehicle were shot at.

A victim was found unconscious at the scene, police said. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. A short time later police said he died of his injuries in hospital.

Homicide investigators have been called in to take over the investigation.

A suspect was seen fleeing the area at high speed, police said, but no suspect description was immediately provided.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators