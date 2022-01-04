Man dies in hospital after shooting in Oshawa: police

A man is dead after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a residential street in Oshawa late on Sunday night.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Madison Avenue, near Gibbons Street and Adelaide Avenue West, around 10 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.

They arrived to find a man without vital signs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and a canine team were seen searching the area around a white Toyota Corolla sedan parked at the crime scene.

No suspect information was provided.