Man dies in hospital after workplace incident in Saint John: police

A 60-year-old man has died in hospital following a workplace incident in Saint John.

On Thursday, the Saint John Police Force responded to an industrial incident around 1:30 p.m. at 145 Gateway Street. WorkSafeNB confirmed to CTV News that this incident occurred at AIM Recycling.

A 60-year-old man, now identified as Darrell Richards, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police said he died in hospital Friday.

Police have not said what caused the fatal injuries. Police and WorkSafeNB are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.