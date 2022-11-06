Man dies in Logan Avenue house fire
A 45-year-old man is dead after a house fire in West Alexander early Sunday morning.
It started around 1:15 a.m., when Winnipeg police officers spotted a working fire at a residence in the 700 block of Logan Avenue. They immediately called the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) to the scene.
Before firefighters arrived, police entered the home and found a 69-year-old woman inside. Officers got her out safely, but learned that there was still another person inside.
General Patrol officers and the Tactical Support team went back inside to try and find the man, but they had to retreat due to the intensity of the fire.
Once the fire had been extinguished, fire crews found the body of a male victim inside the home. The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, the cause of the fire and damage estimates are unknown.
