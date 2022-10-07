Man dies in New Brunswick prison after serious assault

An inmate at a New Brunswick federal corrections facility has died after a serious assault.

A representative from the Atlantic Institution in Renous confirmed Friday that Richard King, an inmate at the facility, died under the custody of correctional officers after he was seriously assaulted.

According to a news release, the Blackville RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) are currently investigating King’s death.

At the time of his death, King had been serving an indeterminate sentence that began in June 2007 for second-degree murder.

The CSC says no further information will be provided to the public about King’s death while an investigation remains ongoing.