Man dies in Regina police custody following medical emergency


Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

A man has died following a medical emergency while in Regina police custody in the early hours of Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to the Regina Police Service (RPS) Detention Unit around 3:50 a.m., according to a release from RPS.

Officers in the unit reported a man suffering an apparent medical emergency in his cell. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.

