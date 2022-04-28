Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township Wednesday evening.
Officers from the Huronia West detachment responded to a rollover on Vespra Valley Road at about 7 p.m.
Springwater Fire and Simcoe County Ambulance joined police at the scene, where they found a black Chrysler 200 with a man inside.
Police say extensive life-saving efforts were made, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vespra Valley Road between Mayer Road and Snow Valley Road was closed until shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Members from the OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Team are attending the scene to help determine the cause of the crash.
Police are looking for cam or home surveillance footage of the rollover and are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Salvation Army’s Soap for Hope program offers those in need vital personal careThe Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is launching a program called Soap for Hope to provide community showers for those who are without a home.
-
2 men charged in hate-motivated attack in downtown CalgaryCalgary police say two 21-year-old men are facing charges in connection with a brutal attack on a homeless man that occurred in late March.
-
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Christal convicted in 2019 homicide of Uber driver Karsif HiraniAndrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.
-
SOCKS Timmins needs community support this weekend to meet high demandPeople are in need of warm clean socks, so much so that SOCKS Timmins says it can't keep up with demand.
-
STARS air ambulance marks 10 years of life-saving missions in SaskatchewanThis weekend marks a major milestone for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) in Saskatchewan.
-
More international doctors could arrive in Lethbridge by fall 2022As many as 10 doctors could be coming to the city of Lethbridge by the fall to apply a band-aid to the community's doctor crisis.
-
Video of suspect vehicle in Abbotsford hit-and-run releasedPolice in Abbotsford have released photos and video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.