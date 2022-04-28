Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township Wednesday evening.

Officers from the Huronia West detachment responded to a rollover on Vespra Valley Road at about 7 p.m.

Springwater Fire and Simcoe County Ambulance joined police at the scene, where they found a black Chrysler 200 with a man inside.

Police say extensive life-saving efforts were made, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vespra Valley Road between Mayer Road and Snow Valley Road was closed until shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Members from the OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Team are attending the scene to help determine the cause of the crash.

Police are looking for cam or home surveillance footage of the rollover and are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.