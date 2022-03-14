Man dies in weekend ATV crash

A 57-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Cape Breton Sunday afternoon.

Cape Breton Regional Police was called to a wooded area near Aspen Grove in Howie Centre, N.S., around 1 p.m. after an ATV flipped into some water.

Officers recovered a 57-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two other men were uninjured and taken for medical assessment because of their exposure to the cold water.

Multiple fire services and EHS assisted on the scene, as well as some community members.

Police say the name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing.