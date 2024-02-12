Man dies month after being stabbed in downtown Toronto
The victim of an alleged stabbing in downtown Toronto last month has died in hospital, police say.
The incident happened on Jan. 11, just after 8 p.m., in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Lower Spadina Avenue, according to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service.
Investigators allege that two individuals were in an argument that turned physical and a man was stabbed.
The man was transported to hospital where he remained for nearly a month before succumbing to his injuries on Feb. 9, police said.
He has been identified as Matthew Crosby, 46, of Toronto.
The investigation into Crosby’s death is ongoing and police have asked anyone with relevant information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
News Release - Homicide #5/2024, Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue area, Matthew Crosby, 46https://t.co/JHtrDJCTxr pic.twitter.com/sB85rtjFzt— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 12, 2024
