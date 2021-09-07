Man dies of injuries after Toronto shooting, police say

A man found with gunshot wounds in Toronto has died of his injuries, police say.

Police said the shooting occurred in the Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive area just before 9 p.m.

Multiple gunshots were heard in the area and one injured person was located, police said.

Shortly later, police said the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

It is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anything with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-2222.