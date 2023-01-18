Man dies of injuries from Transcona apartment fire

The man who was taken to hospital following a fire in a Transcona apartment building late last week has died.

Police and emergency crews were called to the Sheldon Manor Apartments on Kildare Avenue East Friday evening for a report of a fire.

Firefighters contained the fire to one suite, where they found one person. They were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Winnipeg police confirmed Wednesday the man who had been taken to hospital had died of his injuries.

The fire prompted the Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit to investigate. Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer, told CTV News as of Wednesday the investigation has concluded. She said two firearms were recovered from the apartment.

She said it does appear the fire was deliberately set, and said the Office of the Fire Commissioner is now investigating.

As of Tuesday, residents of the apartments had not yet returned to their homes since the fire.

In an email to CTV News, Adam Campbell a communications officer with the City of Winnipeg, said the city's emergency social services team responded to the fire to help displaced residents.

"Two families needed alternative accommodations which were provided by the Canadian Red Cross through their Personal Disaster Assistance Program," Campbell said in the email.

He said the team is now in contact with the displaced families to help them connect with support in the community as needed.