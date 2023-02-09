Man dies on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

A 20-year-old man died in remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Wednesday, according to the ministry of corrections.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release.

Corrections staff called paramedics and performed first aid. Paramedics declared him dead at about 10 p.m., the ministry said.

The Saskatoon Police Service and the provincial coroner have been notified and are investigating. The ministry said it will also conduct an internal investigation.

Foul play is not suspected at this point and the death is not related to COVID-19, the news release says.